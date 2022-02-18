Minnesota, Iowa to lower flags to half-staff for Congressman Hagedorn

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and state flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff Saturday in memory of Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
“Congressman Hagedorn proudly served Minnesota’s First District since 2019,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota requests that all flags be lowered to honor and remember Congressman Hagedorn’s life and service.”
Hagedorn’s wife announced his death on Friday.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has also ordered flags be lowered until midnight Friday to honor Hagedorn.