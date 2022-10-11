Minnesota, Iowa receive millions in federal funding through State Small Business Credit Initiative

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota and Iowa small businesses are getting a funding boost from the U.S. Treasury Department with the goal of promoting growth through the American Rescue Plan.
On Tuesday the Department of Treasury announced the approval of eleven state plans. The plan includes Minnesota and Iowa receiving a portion of up to one billion dollars in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative.
Specifically, Minnesota has been approved for around $97 million under the initiative to operate six programs.
That includes a new loan participation program which will alllow businesses to purchase machinery, equipment or software to increase productivity and automation.
Additionally $12.5 million is going to the Growth Loan Fund to invest in Minnesota based venture capital funds targeting early state investments for start-ups.
U.S. Senator Tina Klobuchar says start-ups are particularly important to keep American capitalism as competitive as possible in order to keep bringing in new ideas.
Klobuchar said, "Of a few of the many initiatives towards boosting our economy in Minnesota, this is one of them. The whole idea is to get a new generation of innovators, which we have in our state, but make sure they have the funding to give us the next great invention whether it be the pace maker or the post-it note."
Iowa is also approved for more than $96 million to operate four programs. Those include to venture capital programs as well as a loan participation program aimed at helping rural area manufacturers.
Details of the funding were released in a press release from the U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of Public Affairs:
Iowa, approved for up to $96.1 million, will operate four programs, including two venture capital programs, to which they have allocated $53 million. The programs are designed to invest in seed/early-stage startups raising seed through Series A investment rounds and provide low-interest loans to pre-seed, seed, and early-stage startups raising equity capital from primarily angel investors but also VC investors. One of the goals of the programs is to help retain high-potential Iowa startups that might otherwise relocate to areas with greater access to VC investment. In addition to these two programs, Iowa will run a collateral support program that is allocated $15.1 million and is focused on facilitating loans to underserved small businesses. The last program, a loan participation program to which Iowa allocated $28.0 million, provides small manufacturers access to funding for automation, robotics, and specialized hardware to increase productivity. This program is particularly significant to rural-area manufacturers, which make up over half of the manufacturers in the state.
Minnesota, approved for up to $97.0 million, will operate six programs. Minnesota will operate a new loan participation program with an allocation of $12.5 million that provides loans to Minnesota businesses purchasing machinery, equipment, or software to increase productivity and automation. In addition, Minnesota allocated $12.5 million to a multi-fund program, the Growth Loan Fund, that will invest in Minnesota-based venture
capital funds that will target seed and early-stage investments in Minnesota start-ups related to key sectors, such as information technology, software, life sciences, agriculture, clean technology, and manufacturing. Two additional venture capital programs, administered by the University of Minnesota Office of Investments and Banking, have a combined allocation of $34.5 million. The funds provide equity support to small businesses by co-investing in early-stage funding rounds alongside private investors and to small businesses by investing SSBCI capital in venture capital funds.