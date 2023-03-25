Minnesota House of Rep. approves bill that would ban use of private prisons

MINNESOTA-DFL lawmakers in the Minnesota House of Rep. approved a bill on Thursday that would end state contracts with private prisons.
The last private prison utilized in the state was Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton, which closed in 2010.
House File 1200 would effectively ban law enforcement or the Commissioner of Corrections from using private prisons or facilities to house inmates.
Fillmore County's Attorney Brett Corson said the bill makes sense because the county has not contracted any jail or correctional services to private third parties.
However, Corson said the bill does take an option off the table for state officials if Minnesota's prison population exponentially grows, creating a shortage of facilities.
"The concern I would guess some people may have would be is what happens if our jail population continues to expand or expands quickly and we may not have a publicly owned jail or prison. what happens then?" Corson said.
GOP State Rep. Patti Anderson said on the house floor Thursday that new prison or jail facilities would have to be approved by a Bonding Bill, if the bill passes.
"It is not fiscally responsible to tie the hands of the commissioner and say you have to only use buildings we have built the public, public built through bonding because that is the only way they are going to get built if they can never be privately owned," Anderson said.
DFL State Rep. Dan Wolgamott said private prisons have a higher rate of assaults against inmates and correctional officers and also do not prepare people for post-incarceration life.
"The real reason why they are a threat to public safety because private prisons result in higher rates of recidivism. They do not adequately fund the rehab programs for mental health drug abuse. Things that we do to make sure that when people who are incarcerated come back into the communities they have received the support that they need to be successful members of our society," Wolgamott said.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order in 2021 that will have the Department of Justice phase out the use of private prisons.
The bill also has a companion version in the senate, which can be tracked here.