Minnesota House Democrats unveil Tax Bill that includes one time payments, tax credits and partial removal of taxes on social security

MINNESOTA-DFL lawmakers in the Minnesota House of Rep. unveiled their massive Tax Bill on Monday.
The bill includes things such as one time payments or "Walz Checks" that amount to $275 dollars for single filers and $550 for married couples.
Couples could also receive an additional $275 dollars each for up to three dependents.
A new tax bracket would also be created and would tax the highest earners in Minnesota.
Single filers making $600,000 dollars and married couples earning $1 million dollars would be taxed at 10.85%.
DFL lawmakers also included a measure that would eliminate partial taxes on social security benefits for people making less than $78,000 dollars or $100,000 dollars for married couples.
Olmsted County's GOP Chairman Jim Kachmarzinski said all Minnesotans should have the tax removed.
"Our take on it is social security, we do not believe it should be taxed to begin with. They should remove social security tax on all benefits. We are maybe one of a dozen states in the country that tax social security benefits, which is kind of tantamount to double taxation," Kachmarzinski said.
Other provisions include an increase of the student loan credit from $500 to $1000 dollars, as well as a child tax credit that could amount to $1,175 per child.
