Minnesota House approves transgender health refuge bill

ST. PAUL - Minn. - The trans health refuge bill is moving on to the Minnesota Senate after the House approved the legislation Friday morning.
The bill allows for out-of-state people to seek gender-affirming health care in Minnesota. People from Iowa, South Dakota, and other states would not be legally punished for obtaining this health care under this law.
Iowa and South Dakota currently have laws and policies banning transgender youth under 18 years old from receiving gender-affirming health care.
“It gives people the assurance that their government acknowledges them, recognizes them, and is acknowledging that transgender affirming health care is life-saving health care,” said Rochester Pride Chair, Jennifer Winter.
However, Rochester Pride says the transgender youth and their families in Iowa and South Dakota still have to go through a lot of work to receive gender-affirming medical services.
"Sadly that is still going to put an incredible burden on those families to have to travel all that way for health care, but we are fortunate to be a state that can provide that for people,” said Winter.
If the Minnesota Senate approves the bill, the next step is for Governor Walz to sign the legislation.