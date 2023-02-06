Minnesota homeowners warned about phony home warranty warnings

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Commerce is warning people about phony warnings on home warranties.
State officials say homeowners in Minnesota and several other states have received letters in recent months urging recipients to purchase warranties and falsely implying a relationship with the homeowners’ mortgage companies or with county deeds offices. The letters carry company names like Home Warranty Direct or Home Warranty Solutions and use the same language describing warranties that, “may be expiring or may have already expired” even if you have never had a warranty. The Commerce Department says the letters appear to be official documents but are simply fraudulent attempts, likely by criminals outside the United States, to collect your credit card or bank account information.
State officials say promotions that use threatening language or unnecessary urgency are almost always fraudulent. These letters use bold type and exclamation points and urge recipients to respond immediately or risk financial liability and also cite names of specific mortgage lenders or servicers – information that is often public record and available online.
Minnesota homeowners who are interested in purchasing a home warranty with a legitimate company are encouraged to do research.
“We recommend asking for referrals, checking the warranty company’s website and understanding the coverage you need and possible warranty exclusions,” says Jacqueline Olson, Commerce’s Assistant Commissioner for Enforcement. “If you receive an unsolicited offer, definitely don’t give out your credit card or bank account information until you’re sure the offer is legitimate.”
If you receive a letter from Home Warranty Direct or Home Warranty Solutions and wish to file a complaint, contact the Department of Commerce at consumer.protection@state.mn.us or 651-539-1600 or 800-657-3602.