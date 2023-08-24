 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Minnesota has a new Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 19-year-old college student from Rice County has been crowned the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Emma Kuball of Waterville, daughter of Nate and Shannon Kuball, was crowned Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and will now serve as the official goodwill ambassador for 1,850 Minnesota dairy farm families.

Ten county dairy princesses from throughout Minnesota competed for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title.  Makenzie Alberts of Pine Island, representing Dodge County, and Megan Ratka of Cold Spring, representing Stearns County, were selected as runners-up.  Alberts, Kuball, and Ratka were also named scholarship winners. Gracie Ash of Milaca, representing Mille Lacs County, was named Miss Congeniality.

Kuball, a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, will make public appearances during her year-long reign to help connect consumers to Minnesota’s dairy farm families.  Her first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter the first two days of the Minnesota State Fair.  Minnesota artist and butter sculptor Gerry Kulzer will be carving Princess Kay and the finalists.

Other finalists are scheduled to have their likenesses sculpted as follows:

August 26: Montana Krueger, Arlington, representing Sibley County

August 27: Megan Ratka, Cold Spring, representing Stearns County

August 28: Makenzie Alberts, Pine Island, representing Dodge County

August 29: Josephine Sutherland, Flandreau, S.D., representing Pipestone County

August 30: Katherine Hills, Monticello, representing Wright County

August 31: Gracie Ash, Milaca, representing Mille Lacs County

September 1: Anne Simpson, Pine Island, representing Olmsted County

September 2: Jalyssa Beaudry, Otsego, representing Wright County

September 3: Riley Ward, St. Charles, representing Winona County

Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills, and enthusiasm for dairy.  Midwest Dairy sponsors the Princess Kay program, which is funded by dairy farmers through their promotion checkoff.