Minnesota has a new Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 19-year-old college student from Rice County has been crowned the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
Emma Kuball of Waterville, daughter of Nate and Shannon Kuball, was crowned Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and will now serve as the official goodwill ambassador for 1,850 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Ten county dairy princesses from throughout Minnesota competed for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title. Makenzie Alberts of Pine Island, representing Dodge County, and Megan Ratka of Cold Spring, representing Stearns County, were selected as runners-up. Alberts, Kuball, and Ratka were also named scholarship winners. Gracie Ash of Milaca, representing Mille Lacs County, was named Miss Congeniality.
Kuball, a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, will make public appearances during her year-long reign to help connect consumers to Minnesota’s dairy farm families. Her first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter the first two days of the Minnesota State Fair. Minnesota artist and butter sculptor Gerry Kulzer will be carving Princess Kay and the finalists.
Other finalists are scheduled to have their likenesses sculpted as follows:
August 26: Montana Krueger, Arlington, representing Sibley County
August 27: Megan Ratka, Cold Spring, representing Stearns County
August 28: Makenzie Alberts, Pine Island, representing Dodge County
August 29: Josephine Sutherland, Flandreau, S.D., representing Pipestone County
August 30: Katherine Hills, Monticello, representing Wright County
August 31: Gracie Ash, Milaca, representing Mille Lacs County
September 1: Anne Simpson, Pine Island, representing Olmsted County
September 2: Jalyssa Beaudry, Otsego, representing Wright County
September 3: Riley Ward, St. Charles, representing Winona County
Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills, and enthusiasm for dairy. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Princess Kay program, which is funded by dairy farmers through their promotion checkoff.