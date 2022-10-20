Minnesota had another month of job growth in September, unemployment at 2%

MINNESOTA-The Sep. jobs report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said unemployment ticked up slightly to 2%.
DEED's report showed Minnesota added 8,500 jobs in the private sector, with 3,200 jobs gained in education and health services.
The report said Minnesota has been outpacing the country in job growth, with a 2.4% increase since Jan. of 2022, compared to 2.2% nationally.
However, Minnesota is still considered to have one of the tightest job markets, with 4 job openings available per applicant.
"It is still a job seekers market out there and Minnesotans, again, compared to the rest of the country are working harder and getting back to work faster than in most states. So, there is still a long way to go. This is a tight market. When you have four jobs open for every one person searching, that is a tough place to be," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said.
Grove said employers have also been adapting to the worker shortage by trying to retain their current employees.
"I have not heard many things anecdotally from employers around concerns with a potential recession or slowing down for any of those reasons. If anything, I think it is a situation where you have a worker, you got a worker in today's market, it is really hard to consider letting them go," Grove said.
Racial unemployment data for white and black Minnesotans also decreased in Sep., while the rate for Hispanic Minnesotans increased slightly.
The black unemployment rate was at 6.6% in Aug. but dipped down to 5.9% in Sep.
The unemployment rate for white Minnesotans dropped .1% in Sep. to 2.7%, while the rate for Hispanic workers increased by .1%, in Sep. to 3.7%.
Click here to read the full report.