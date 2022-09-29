Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener registration deadline approaches

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Get ready to spot orange vests and hats all over Minnesota for the 2022 Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener.
It's taking place in and around Worthington, in Nobles County, on Oct. 14-15, but if you want to register time is running out.
You only have until Friday, Oct. 1, to join in on the fall fun.
The Minnesota DNR says this is the second time Worthington has hosted the event and the city provides extensive pheasant hunting land as well as great community support.
However even if you don't register, regional information officer Dan Ruiter, says there's still an opportunity for you to participate with the Food Truck Flocking event.
He explained, "That's going to taking place in downtown Worthington we're going to be having a number of food truck in downtown. It's going to be open to the public. Folks can just walk up to any food truck. There's going to be live entertainment outside under the pavilion so that should be a really neat event."