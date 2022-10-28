Minnesota governor candidates receive endorsements

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two candidates for Minnesota governor received endorsements from renowned former politicians this week.
Tim Walz, the current governor of the state of Minnesota, was endorsed by Jesse Ventura, who served as the governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.
This came just a day after Walz's opposing candidate, Scott Jensen, was endorsed publicly by former United States president Donald Trump.
While recognition of course comes with endorsements, political analyst Rayce Hardy says there's more value it can offer to a candidate before an election.
"It helps with fundraising for a candidate," Hardy said. "If they're endorsed by various groups, they're more likely to receive funding."
The funds go toward campaigning and aiding in candidates success toward winning an election. However, there's often a catch.
"Those people who endorse somebody, down the road they tend to want some favor from that candidate that they endorse," Hardy said. "So, if they give an endorsement to a candidate and that candidate wins, they want some kind of favor from that endorsement."
In addition to these factors, endorsements can be used to sway voters decisions based on the influence an individual has.
Typically, there may be a small amount of influence that comes from this, according to Hardy.
However, he also feels that Trump supporters may use it to determine their vote considering the scope of Trump's overwhelming political influence over the last several years.
