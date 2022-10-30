Minnesota Governor Candidate Scott Jensen visits Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday, Minnesota Governor Candidate Scott Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk Joined local republican candidates at the Rochester International Airport on their “Heal Minnesota" Tour.
Making stops in Duluth, Hibbing, Moorhead, St. Cloud, Mankato, and rounding things out in Rochester, dozens of residents came out to support Jensen in these last ten days before the midterm election.
Jensen says everywhere he's visited people's main concerns are inflation and education. He says he is feeling hopeful about the upcoming race.
“I think at the end of the day, people mean so much more than dollars. So we're optimistic and we're not gonna stop because on November 8th the last thing I wanna do is look back and say we left something in the tank,” he says.
Jensen adds Minnesota leads in education and economy and wants to continue to push the state in that direction.
“Minnesota needs to lead and being in Rochester is going to a city that's used to leading. I want to help them lead and I want to elevate what Rochester does and what Rochester's energy is.”
Jensen will challenge Democratic Governor Tim Walz in the state's race for governor on November 8th.