Minnesota GOP State Convention to kick off on May 13

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The long awaited Minnesota GOP State Convention is set to kick off at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center on May 13.
Olmsted County Chairman Chris Brandt said endorsements are up for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor.
The gubernatorial GOP candidates are: Dr. Scott Jensen, State Sen. Paul Gazelka, Dr. Neil Shah, Kendall Qualls, Rich Stanek, Scott Magie and Mike Murphy.
Brandt said a gubernatorial candidate needs to garner at least 60% of the vote, which could result in roughly five rounds of voting.
However, Brandt said there is a disagreement over the method of voting among GOP voters, with some wanting to vote by paper and others wanting to use electronic voting.
If paper voting is chosen, then Brandt said it could bog down the convention's agenda.
"There is a group that wants to do paper they feel it is safer or more trustworthy. I hope we go with electronic because its fast and with paper it will take about two hours to do a round of voting and we almost would not be able to finish our business that way. So, I am hoping that people decide that they want to get things done," Brandt said.
Brandt said a decision on the party's voting method will be announced at the start of the convention.
Registration opens at 8 a.m, with the convention officially kicking off at 10 a.m.