Minnesota flags lowered to half-staff after Nashville school shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in remembrance of the lives lost at the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.
In accordance with a notice from the White House, state flags will be at half-staff effective immediately until sunset Friday.
“Gwen and I are praying for the students and families in Nashville as we reel from another devastating shooting in a school – a place that should be free of violence,” says Governor Walz. “We are going to pass commonsense gun safety laws this session to help prevent tragedies like this in Minnesota.”
Wals says individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags.