Minnesota fire departments experiencing firefighter volunteer shortages

RUSHFORD, Minn. - Rushford and other small cities are dealing with the lack of volunteer firefighters.
The Rushford Fire Department usually has 30 volunteers on staff. However, the department only has 25 at the moment. The Rushford Fire Chief said its the biggest volunteering issue he has seen since starting at the department twenty-four years ago.
"I don't think it's just Rushford. I think its all over . . . volunteering to me isn't what it was like when I got on twenty-four years ago. People liked to volunteer. But now, people are busy, kids are busy, and I respect every bit of that," said Rushford Fire Chief, Chad Rasmussen.
Having a full staff of volunteers helps firefighters efficiently respond to urgent situations and avoid relying on other counties and cities for assistance.
"If you don't have a volunteer department or volunteer ambulance in your city . . . that person who that makes a 911 call is going to have to wait for somebody that could be twenty, twenty-five, thirty minutes away. Or if you have volunteers in the city that can show up, we could be at most places in five to ten minutes," said Rasmussen.
The department is hosting an informational session Wednesday night at 8:00 pm. Call or email the Rushford City Hall for more information.