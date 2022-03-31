Minnesota easing some trucking regulations to fight spread of avian flu

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday that waives some trucking regulations to help fight the spread of bird flu.
The order relaxes the strict enforcement of certain weight restriction regulations and hours of service requirements to assist with depopulation efforts, transportation of uninfected animals to processing facilities, and maintenance of adequate supplies to support healthy flocks. Walz says these waivers will also help prevent the spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus between flocks by reducing the number of trips that trucks need to make to farm sites.
“As someone who grew up on a family farm, I know the work our farmers and producers do is tough under the very best conditions. We will continue to work with Minnesota’s poultry industry and our federal partners to quickly and decisively respond to the HPAI cases in Minnesota and ensure our poultry industry remains strong,” says Governor Walz.
Health officials say the current HPAI outbreak in Minnesota poses a high risk to poultry but a low risk to the public, and there is no food safety concern for consumers.
Minnesota is ranked first in the nation in turkey production, with more than 660 turkey farms that raise about 40 million birds annually. Turkey production generates $774 million in cash receipts annually, and in 2020, Minnesota exported about 15% of its production, worth approximately $114 million.
Walz' executive order will remain in effect through April 30.