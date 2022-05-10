Minnesota duo caught near Clear Lake with 1/2 pound of marijuana plead guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two guilty pleas are entered over a traffic stop on Interstate 35 that turned up nearly half a pound of marijuana.
Michael Akinwumi Akinleye, 27 of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and Jordyn Victoria Odagwe, 23 of St. Anthony, Minnesota, were arrested on November 14, 2021, after being pulled over near Clear Lake for speeding. Law enforcement says a marijuana smell was coming from their vehicle and a search found almost half a pound of the drug.
Odagwe pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and prohibited acts. She received a deferred judgment, two years of supervised probation, and fines totaling $1,285. If Odagwe successfully completes her probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.
Akinleye has pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. His sentencing is scheduled for July 13.