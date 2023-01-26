Minnesota DNR: White ice is a "big concern" this time of year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota DNR says with unusual snow accumulation and mild temperatures this winter white ice is a big concern and it's one you may not be thinking about as artic air moves in.
Before you grab those skates or ice fishing gear Nicole Biagi, an ice safety coordinator with the DNR, says white ice forms when snow and slush refreeze on top of the lake ice.
Since it's a weaker form compared to new, clear ice you'll want to measure the thickness; when you're measuring remember to double ice thickness guidelines.
That's because Biagi says 8 inches of white ice and support the same weight as 4 inches of clear ice.
So, even though we're going to see negative temps, that doesn't mean all is safe on seemingly frozen lakes.
Biagi explained, "It's really important that people remember that even though we are in late January right now the ice is not 100% safe and this year it's
especially dangerous. We've had unusual conditions. So, people need to be careful. They shouldn't necessarily take a truck out because they took their truck out last year. So, people should be extra cautious this year."
She says to also remember to not go out on the ice alone, carry a float coat or life jacket and have an ice pick around your neck in case you do end up falling through the ice.