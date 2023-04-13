Minnesota DNR snowmobile instructor of the year is from West Concord

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Dodge County man has been named the 2022 Volunteer Snowmobile Safety Instructor of the Year.
Darren Durst of West Concord is part of the K-M Snowdrifters club and has taught snowmobile safety at Kasson-Mantorville for 17 years.
“Darren loves to get out and enjoy the outdoors on his snowmobile, but he also recognizes the vital role volunteers like him play in recruiting and training the next generation of riders,” says Conservation Officer Phil George, the Enforcement Division’s regional training officer in southeastern Minnesota. “He goes above and beyond to ensure all of his students have the foundation they need for a lifetime of safe riding.”
Durst is among the more than 1,000 volunteer instructors who teach DNR snowmobile safety classes across the state.