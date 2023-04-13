 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Tonight, Persists For
Friday...

.The unseasonably warm conditions into Friday. With breezy
southerly winds, lower humidities and dry fuels also persisting,
critical to elevated fire conditions will round out the work
week.

Critical conditions will be widespread into this evening.

Humidity levels aren't expected to be as low Friday, nor quite as
warm, but winds will remain breezy. Fire conditions will be
elevated area-wide, with critical conditions more focused along
and north of I-90 in western and central Wisconsin.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and
Grant.

* TIMING...through 8 pm.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Minnesota DNR snowmobile instructor of the year is from West Concord

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota DNR logo

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Dodge County man has been named the 2022 Volunteer Snowmobile Safety Instructor of the Year.

Darren Durst of West Concord is part of the K-M Snowdrifters club and has taught snowmobile safety at Kasson-Mantorville for 17 years.

“Darren loves to get out and enjoy the outdoors on his snowmobile, but he also recognizes the vital role volunteers like him play in recruiting and training the next generation of riders,” says Conservation Officer Phil George, the Enforcement Division’s regional training officer in southeastern Minnesota.  “He goes above and beyond to ensure all of his students have the foundation they need for a lifetime of safe riding.”

Durst is among the more than 1,000 volunteer instructors who teach DNR snowmobile safety classes across the state.

