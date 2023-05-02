Minnesota DNR offers best ways to birdwatch

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Spring migration is underway. That means there's a chance you could have fun doing some birdwatching. Michael Worland, a nongame wildlife biologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said you have the chance to see waterfowl and raptors. You can try to attract birds to a location by putting out bird feeders. He said you'll want to make sure you clean the feeders with a vinegar solution or at least soap and water. If you don't, that could lead to birds getting sick and dying. He said birds are beautiful.
“They literally announce their presence to we humans, you know? Most wildlife species, they’re c-they’re concerned with hiding and-and with not being found by humans. Birds sing," Worland said.
He also said you can help out birds by planting native plants so the birds have comfortable places to rest and breed. You can more about birdwatching by going here.