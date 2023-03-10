Minnesota DNR looks for CoCoRahHS volunteers to track weather data

ST.PAUL, Minn. - If tracking rain, hail and snow in Minnesota sounds like a job for you, the DNR is looking for your help, and you don't have to go further than your own backyard to collect data.
The DNR is looking for volunteers to participate in its Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, known as CoCoRahHS.
Climatologist Lugi Romolo say observers are critical to monitor drought, which has been a growing problem the past two years, along with snowfall and rain totals.
He says this isn't just an activity for adults but can be a way to foster a love of science in kids.
He explained, "This is a great activity for families to get children can go and read the rain gauge and then record that data on their smartphone app or on the internet. Then that data is used by scientist, like myself, scientist from the National Weather Service. You're making a difference."
Romolo went on to say the volunteer program is open to anyone who wants to make that difference saying it's important to have individuals who can provide observations that automated precipitation gauges cannot.
He added, "CoCoRaHs observers don't only measure precipitation in their gauges but they're also allowed to provide qualitative information. Like, 'My leaves on my trees are wilting,' or ''My grass is starting to turn yellow.' That's the kind of information we can't get from weather instruments."
If you're interested in participating you'll need a four-inch diameter rain gauge. If you don't have one you can find a link to purchase here.
You can also find an application to become a volunteer by clicking here.