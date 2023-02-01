Minnesota DNR asking community members to refrain from feeding wildlife along roadways

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're a lover of animals you may be tempted to feed the wildlife during this cold winter season but the Minnesota DNR is asking us all to hold back on that kind sentiment because it can actually be dangerous, and even deadly.
Upland game research scientist, Tim Lyons, says DNR staff are noticing corn along the roadside, possibly to feed Ring-neck pheasants, which can lead to the birds getting hit by cars.
Deer can also be drawn to the feed and that can put drivers in danger of getting into an accident.
However, that's not all, Lyons says there are even more unintended consequences when leaving out food for wildlife.
"Whenever we feed animals like that it's concentrating them so there's an increase of disease spread," said Lyons. "So, think back to the summer
time with the avian influenza and folks being asked to pull down their bird feeders, it's the same issue here. Additionally, predators, particularly hawks are quick to key in on where animals are congregating so a lot of times you'll get other predators into the area that will watch for them and make and easy meal for them."
The DNR says pheasants are pretty resilient little critters and can last two weeks or more without a meal.
They can also regain any lost body weight when winter turns to spring.