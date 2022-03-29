Minnesota DNR and USDA APHIS monitoring avian influenza in the state's wild birds

MINNESOTA - Bird flu is now confirmed in five Minnesota counties and seven Iowa counties. Avian influenza is spread to commercial poultry and backyard chickens from wild birds, mainly waterfowl.
Waterfowl like geese and ducks plus birds of prey like eagles and owls are at risk for the virus. So far, there doesn't seem to be a risk for the backyard birds you see at your feeder and there may be low risk for wild turkeys. Wild turkeys were not widely affected during the 2015 outbreak.
However, this strain of avian influenza is different than the 2015 outbreak, so there are still some unknowns.
"There is a general concern in the research community that there could be some population level effects on some bird species, particularly waterfowl, but it remains to be seen whether wild bird populations are actually being negatively impacted by the high path strain," says Christopher Jennelle, PhD, a research scientist with the Minnesota DNR Wildlife Health Program. He says Minnesota is seeing more wild birds die from this strain than the 2015 strain.
If you see any wild birds on your property who are acting strangely, like swimming in circles or being unable to fly, or fresh carcasses of birds who seem to have died mysteriously, report it to the DNR.
The Minnesota DNR is working with the USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service to monitor the spread. APHIS is currently updating a sampling plan to collect and test samples from watersheds throughout Minnesota.
Click here for APHIS's data on highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds.