Minnesota Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign throughout April

ST. PAUL, Minn. - In Minnesota, there were 142 total distracted driving-related fatalities and over 800 serious injuries between 2017 and 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
To increase awareness and change dangerous driving behaviors, law enforcement agencies statewide are participating in a Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign throughout the month of April.
The campaign is led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Extra patrols will be on the highways throughout the month of April.
The office of traffic safety director, for DPS, Mike Hanson, says this is an effort to prevent fatalities and serious injuries.
“Nobody wants to be that person that has to live with the fact that they took somebody's life - or they permanently physically changed their life forever because of that selfish decision to interact with that electronic device or to be distracted by any other means,” he emphasizes.
Hansen says it's up to everyone to be a safe, responsible driver.
He adds, “You got to remember that everybody you're sharing the road with - everybody that's right next to you, right in front of you, right behind you, that's somebody's mom, dad, brother, kids, cousin, coworker.”
As of 2018, hands-free cell phone use is the law in Minnesota. Consequences for violating the law can be up to or more than $300 for a second offense.
Accessing or posting on social media, streaming videos, and googling information on a device while driving are all still against the law in Minnesota, even in hands-free mode.
Between 2017-2021, Minnesota saw an average of 28 deaths and 161 serious, life-changing injuries per year on the road.