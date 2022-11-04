Minnesota DFL and GOP stop in Rochester for 'Get Out the Vote' rallies

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota DFL and GOP held their own 'Get Out The Vote' rallies on Friday.
At the DFL's event, Attorney General Keith Ellison touched on his past accomplishments.
"We can take off all of the critical issues and you know what they are. A woman's right to choose, you know that. You know what the critical issues are. Affording our pharmaceutical drugs that save lives and making sure they are affordable you know that. You know that getting all of that opioid money we sued for and won into the hands of people so they can get treatment so they can get well," Ellison said.
The GOP's candidate for attorney general, Jim Schultz, said he would defend Minnesota's laws if elected.
"I am pro life. I am not ashamed of that. At the same time, the job of the attorney general is to enforce and defend Minnesota law and so that is what I will do. The legislature can figure out policy my job will be to enforce and defend Minnesota law and that is what I will do as attorney general," Schultz said.
Minnesota's Auditor Julie Blaha said criticized her opponent, Ryan Wilson, for wanting to do more audits.
"Would you rather have someone that is going to go and say talk about things chase headlines. Who wants the auditors office to spend more time trying to be the FBI than the state auditor. You do not want that, do you," Blaha said.
While Wilson said his approach would make sure Minnesota tax dollars are not misused.
"I think that is one of the main differences between myself and my opponent as a state auditor I am going to speak up and speak out when I see these issues. Minnesotans work too hard to have their tax dollars wasted or stolen and they need a state auditor that is going to be a champion for them," Wilson said.
