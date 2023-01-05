Minnesota Department of Agriculture opens grant application period for farmers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) opened up its grant application process for farmers looking to buy their first property.
MDA will match property costs up to $15,000 dollars.
The Rural Finance Authority, which is part of the MDA, said the grants will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis.
Requirements for the grant include: Minnesotans that earn less than $250,000 annually in crop sales and must have majority of day to day operations on the farm for at least five years.
Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish said the grants will help some farmers get into an industry that is increasingly cost prohibitive.
"It is just a tough barrier to get into. The problem is that unless your family is presently farming it is really hard to get into and even the ones that are farming it is hard for them to bring children into the farming operation too because of the high capital needed to get into farming," Wertish said.
The new grant program also comes at a time when the farming industry is facing an age crisis, with the average age of Minnesota farmers now around 57 years old, according to Minnesota State Demographic Center.
The RFA said it expects to approve 30 to 40 grant applicants during the first cycle. which is until May 15 or once there are 100 applicants on a waitlist.
