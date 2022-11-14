Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor Party seizes control of state legislation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota DFL Party has claimed the governor's office, House, and Senate following the recent election.
While this is a recent change, it is quite the victory for the party, and ambitions are set high regarding the new power the party has gained.
With Minnesota looking blue across the board, we may see some significant changes in our state laws.
KIMT News 3's political analyst Rayce Hardy shared that we can anticipate changes like new gun control laws with more red flag indicators, expanded mental health resources, and legal marijuana.
"Even though the majorities are slim, especially in the Senate, there are some things that democrats want to get done - and this is their window to do that," Hardy said. "I'm hoping that they don't get too zealous about it and think this is time to slam things through, because these opportunities don't last long usually."
Nothing is for certain about the future of state legislation, because it will be up to state government to make its own decision on how things will go.
For now, this is what you could expect to see in the near future if things continue to go this way.