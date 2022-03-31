Minnesota declares poultry show ban until May 1

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Poultry exhibition shows have been placed on pause by the state of Minnesota to help contain the spread of bird flu.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health's Executive Director and State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson tells KIMT the state has identified five counties with infected wildlife.
Thompson said she hopes wild water fowls, which are a carrier of the virus, will migrate out of Minnesota before or by the ban's expiration.
Regarding local impacts, Thompson said she does not believe state or county fairs will be affected by the ban.
"Our fairs here in the state of Minnesota, we have a little bit of time before they start up in the state and this is a pause. So, we will be reassessing probably before May 1 but the ban is April 1 to May 1," Thompson said.
Thompson said there are around 100 sites in the United States with infected wildlife and not all of the infections are in commercial animals.
The ban has been supported by people who participate in poultry shows, according to Thompson.
"We have been in contact with a lot of the folks that are involved with the poultry shows and my understanding is there is support for this. So the information is out to the people that generally sell at these sales and shows and this has also been communicated out to the public too," Thompson said.
The best way to protect your animals, according to Thompson, is to make sure wild water fowls do not have access to your property and by stepping up biosecurity to prevent the spread.