Minnesota crime down in 2022, still higher than pre-COVID-19 levels

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2022 Uniform Crime Report shows most serious offenses in Minnesota on the decline but remaining substantially higher than pre-pandemic levels.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says violent crime dropped by 8.6 percent in 2022. It was down by 12.9 percent in Greater Minnesota and 6.9 percent in the Twin Cities Metro Area.
But except for rape, burglary, and larceny, most violent and serious property crimes are still more common than before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest increase in crime was in motor vehicle thefts. There were 16,742 reported in 2022, over 50% higher than the 10,082 vehicle thefts reported in 2018.
The BCA says there were 18 incidents in 2022 where law enforcement fired a weapon, seven fewer than in 2021, and the 859 peace officers assaulted in 2022 was also down 5 percent from the previous year.