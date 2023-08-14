Minnesota couple arrested with meth at Worth County casino plead not guilty

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota couple is facing separate trials after a high-speed chase ended in drug charges in Worth County.
Paige Ann Gerdts, 28 of Wells, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Brett Lance Sylvara, 40 of Wells, is pleading not guilty to possession of meth.
Gerdts’ trial is scheduled to begin on October 11, while Sylvara’s trial is set to start on September 13.
The two were arrested on July 13. Law enforcement says it tried to pull over a pickup truck with a Minnesota license plate that was driving on Wheelerwood Road with a passenger side brake light out. Court documents state the truck sped away, leading to a chase that hit speeds of at least 90 miles an hour.
Investigators say the pickup was followed to the Diamond Joe Casino, where Gerdt and Sylvara exited it. According to court documents, a search found marijuana, six grams of methamphetamine, a scale, baggies, and drug pipes in Gerdt’s purse. Law enforcement says a sunglasses case tucked next to the driver’s seat held about three grams of meth and a drug pipe.