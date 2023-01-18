 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening.
The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday
morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when
rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four
hour period for any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight,
which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Minnesota correctional facilities experience massive worker shortage

Correctional facilities around Minnesota are looking to fill numerous openings.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The entire state of Minnesota is seeing a shortage of workers in correctional facilities.

With hundreds of vacancies to be filled, jails all across the state are struggling to find and keep employees.

Some jail administrators have run advertising campaigns and are making great efforts in recruitment and worker retention.

However, a high turnover rate has made it difficult, with some jails seeing rates as high as 60%, according to MPR.

State Sen. Jason Rarick also stated that it is particularly difficult for rural communities to find workers simply because of lower population densities.

An increased negative view of law enforcement by the public and new jobs that opened up during the pandemic are other forces that could be contributing to the problem.

KIMT News 3 reached out to the Mower County Sheriff's Office to learn more about the impact in our region and an interview is being arranged.

To learn more about the current shortage, visit this article.

