Minnesota correctional facilities experience massive worker shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The entire state of Minnesota is seeing a shortage of workers in correctional facilities.
With hundreds of vacancies to be filled, jails all across the state are struggling to find and keep employees.
Some jail administrators have run advertising campaigns and are making great efforts in recruitment and worker retention.
However, a high turnover rate has made it difficult, with some jails seeing rates as high as 60%, according to MPR.
State Sen. Jason Rarick also stated that it is particularly difficult for rural communities to find workers simply because of lower population densities.
An increased negative view of law enforcement by the public and new jobs that opened up during the pandemic are other forces that could be contributing to the problem.
KIMT News 3 reached out to the Mower County Sheriff's Office to learn more about the impact in our region and an interview is being arranged.
