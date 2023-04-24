Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment cancelled for Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) testing will not take place in early May at Rochester Public Schools (RPS).
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kent Pekel says it is more of the aftermath of the cyber incident that hit the district’s computer system in April.
“We reached the conclusion that we are not able to implement the state assessments very reluctantly,” says Dr. Pekel. “We take those tests seriously as a measure of the performance of our system, and a tool for meeting the educational needs of our students. We look forward to resuming administration of the MCA tests in future years after we have resolved the cyber security incident we are working through this spring.”
Dr. Pekel says there are a number of reasons conducting the tests is unfeasible:
- Passwords would need to be reset on more than 10,000 student devices. While this process is underway, RPS could not guarantee reaching every student device successfully in the available time.
- In addition to password resets, all student and proctor devices require installation of testing software to successfully conduct testing for students.
- Certain tests require the ability to stream video. Streaming video is a high bandwidth activity at a time that RPS wireless internet services are running at reduced capacity.
- State technology and regulation does not allow the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) to extend the testing window for any districts within the state.
- RPS is not able to administer paper tests as MDE and its contractor are unable to make available the volume of paper tests required.
RPS says it will update families on what the lack of testing will mean for students as soon as possible.