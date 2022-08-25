Minnesota Comphresenive Assessments show test scores decreasing in RPS

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments are tests taken each year by students across the state. Scores from 2019 and 2022 have now been released. For Rochester Public Schools, scores for math and reading have taken a fairly big dip.
In 2019 and 2022 math scores decreased by 13.7 percentage points and reading scores decreased by 10.2 percentage points in the Rochester district.
The numbers in Rochester match similar trends across the state and nation showing learning loss during the pandemic.
The MCA is taken by students in grades 3-11. Student knowledge is measured in reading, math, and science. The main goal is to see if their knowledge and abilities are appropriate for their current grade level.
Local schools are hoping to turn the lower test scores around in future years.
"I think that we have very careful and helpful plans in place. Things that will help us to be able to direct students in their reading growth and capacity and other skill," says Franklin Elementary School principal Sam Pearson.
Franklin Elementary School plans to try and increase test scores by having more professional development for staff and also looking closer at what instruction looks like for all students.
RPS parents including Aaron Norman are not surprised by the test scores.
"It's a direct reflection of the kids being forced to stay home. If you had parents that were working, they weren't able to teach their kids at home and a lot of kids we knew maybe did a half hour of school work a day. They were not rigorously involved with doing anything or having any homework," says Norman.
RPS is considering conducting a study to evaluate whether assessments given early in the year can adequately predict MCA scores in the spring.