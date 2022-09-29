Minnesota colleges and universities waiving application fees in October for Minnesota State month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is Minnesota State Month, where during the month of October any student interested in one of Minnesota's 33 colleges and universities can apply for free.
This is the first year all 33 Minnesota state colleges and universities waived application fees. Rochester Community and Technical College admissions sees between 5,000 and 7,000 applicants each year.
While applications fees range depending on the college or university, the average application fees within the Minnesota state system are 25 dollars per application.
“If we can just remove one barrier such as the cost to apply, that's one less thing students have to worry about before any application deadlines do happen,” says RCTC Director of Enrollment Alicia Zeone.
This aims to help students who find application fees or the paperwork to have those fees waived to be a barrier.
“So they can truly take a look, apply to dream school, reach school, or school they never even thought was possible. So it really does lessen the barriers on students and their families,” Zeone adds.
RCTC has an application deadline of two weeks before fall semester begins and one week before spring semester begins.
If you are starting the college exploration process, the Minnesota state system has resources available here.