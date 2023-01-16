 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Developing...

With the very moist conditions and light winds...dense fog is
developing across parts of northeast Iowa. Additional development
is expected for parts of southeast Minnesota . This fog will
reduce visibilities to less than a quarter mile.

Exercise caution traveling through tonight. Slow down.  Use low
beams and allow stopping distance between yourself and the vehicle
ahead of you. The fog will improve later tonight when the winds
pick up from the northwest.

Minnesota celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with statewide event

  • Updated
  • 0
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan has issued a statement recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Minnesota.

“Dr. King’s legacy calls us to serve each other, care for one another, and continue striving toward a more just, equitable, and prosperous society for all,” says Governor Tim Walz.  “Today serves as a reminder that the work must continue to organize, advocate, and empower the diverse communities that make up Minnesota and the entire country. May we all carry the words and wisdom of Dr. King with us as we work together to move Minnesota forward.”

The Governor’s Council on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday has hosted a statewide event to honor Dr. King every year since 1986.  The theme of this year’s celebration is “Building Black Wealth.”

“Dr. King’s words and actions were driven by love, faith, and a deep commitment to justice - along with a persistent challenge to those who remain apathetic in the face of suffering of their neighbors. Today’s celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy reminds us all to carry these values with us and recommit to building a state that invests in and lifts up our Black communities and those living on the margins,” says Lieutenant Governor Flanagan.  “By investing in things like education, health care, and paid family and medical leave, Minnesota will be on the front lines as we work each day to create a more just, compassionate, and equitable society for Minnesotans in every community of our state.”

