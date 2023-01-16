Minnesota celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with statewide event

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan has issued a statement recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Minnesota.
“Dr. King’s legacy calls us to serve each other, care for one another, and continue striving toward a more just, equitable, and prosperous society for all,” says Governor Tim Walz. “Today serves as a reminder that the work must continue to organize, advocate, and empower the diverse communities that make up Minnesota and the entire country. May we all carry the words and wisdom of Dr. King with us as we work together to move Minnesota forward.”
The Governor’s Council on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday has hosted a statewide event to honor Dr. King every year since 1986. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Building Black Wealth.”
“Dr. King’s words and actions were driven by love, faith, and a deep commitment to justice - along with a persistent challenge to those who remain apathetic in the face of suffering of their neighbors. Today’s celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy reminds us all to carry these values with us and recommit to building a state that invests in and lifts up our Black communities and those living on the margins,” says Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “By investing in things like education, health care, and paid family and medical leave, Minnesota will be on the front lines as we work each day to create a more just, compassionate, and equitable society for Minnesotans in every community of our state.”