Minnesota Board of Regents approves turning Rochester hotel into student housing

DoubleTree Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Board of Regents has approved a plan to transform the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Rochester into a student residence hall.

The Board approved a 12-year lease Thursday for the building at 150 Broadway Avenue.  After renovations, the hotel would reopen in the fall of 2023 as a home for first-year students at University of Minnesota Rochester (UMR), offering 403 beds, study space, a dining hall, a gathering space, and a fitness/recreation center.

The lease would cost the U of M around $4 million a year and includes an option for several two-year extensions.

UMR officials told the Board of Regents they’re facing a potential shortage of student housing if nothing is done.

Under the terms of the lease, all the renovations needed to turn the DoubleTree hotel into a student residence hall would be paid for by the owner of the building and not the University of Minnesota.

