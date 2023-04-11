Minnesota Board of Animal Health confirms canine flu outbreaks

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A canine flu outbreak has been confirmed at several animal shelters across the Twin Cities metro area.
Canine flu is a respiratory disease that spreads quickly in dogs, and while the outbreak is being addressed in the metro, it could still impact other areas like Rochester.
An outbreak is confirmed after dogs imported from an Oklahoma shelter began to show symptoms of the illness at each Animal Humane Society adoption center in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area.
The Board of Animal Health shares that nearly 200 sick dogs have been reported, and that shelters will be in quarantine for as long as 30 days after a center's last possible exposure is detected.
Canine flu poses no threat to humans, but it's important to be aware of the effect it can have on your furry friend.
"For healthy dogs, typically canine influenza is like people getting the flu - where you have respiratory signs, they don't feel good, but they start to feel better in a week or two," said Dr. Veronia Bartsch, senior veterinarian for the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
"For dogs that are very young, very old, or have underlying medical conditions, we can see more severe signs, just like in people, where we can get secondary pneumonia and things like that," Dr. Bartsch said.
Here are the signs to look out for:
"Any signs of upper respiratory illness - runny nose, eye discharge, sneezing, coughing, fever, and lethargy," Dr. Bartsch said. "If any dog is showing any of those signs, we recommend isolating them from other dogs immediately and then doing testing."
The board also reports that this is the first canine flu outbreak in Minnesota since 2018, and that these cases are rare in our region.