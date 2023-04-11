Minnesota Board of Aging proposes budget reductions for senior services in southeastern Minneosta

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Board of Aging is proposing to reduce funding of senior services in southeastern Minnesota to match shifting populations.
The proposal would take away $250,000 from the Southeastern Minnesota Area agency. The Olmsted County believes this budget reduction could eliminate senior services like legal services, information and assistance programs, chore/homemaker programs, assisted transportation, and senior meals.
"I don't think they should be reducing funding to the existing area agencies of aging. They haven't really put a priority on rural areas and the rural areas are having the biggest needs," said Olmsted County Commissioner, Sheila Kiscaden.
The MBA said many older people from rural areas are moving towards the Twin Cities. To match this shift, the board is moving funding from rural areas throughout Minnesota towards the metro area.
"We are seeing population moving from the southeast region as well as the many other out state regions of the state moving into the twin cities metro area and going with that is the funding," said MBA Director, Kari Benson.
The MBA is accepting public comments about the proposal. Click here to submit your thoughts to the board.