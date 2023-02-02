Minnesota bill looks at banning workplace retaliation against law enforcement officers that intervene in excessive force cases

MINNESOTA-A new bill aimed at prohibiting law enforcement departments from discipling officers or deputies who intervene in excessive force cases is working its way through the Minnesota legislature.
Departments and individual law enforcement officers would be legally banned from harassing, disciplining or threatening their employees or colleagues that intervene in or report excessive force incidents, according to senate file 477.
If they do, then the officer or deputy could bring forward a civil lawsuit, as well as be reinstated at their department, while being given backpay from their employer.
Olmsted County's Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said the sheriff's office has similar policies in place that span back decades.
"On one end of it, I am looking at it going how can an agency in this day in age not have a policy somehow against that internally. It just blows my mind but on the other end of it obviously there are agencies out there that still do not do things, in my opinion, the right way," Torgerson said.
The Rochester Police Department also has an Active Bystandership Program that encourages officers to do something when there is conduct that is excessive.