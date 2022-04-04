Minnesota axes state investments in Russia

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz signed a bipartisan piece of legislation on Friday that ends state investments in Russia.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said state pension investments amounting to roughly $50 million dollars will be pulled from Russia within the year.
Hardy said investment amounts total only a fraction of 1% of the states' retirement fund, which is at more than $20 billion, according to the Minnesota State Retirement System.
Hardy, who is a fellow pension holder, said he does not believe possible investment losses in Russia will affect Minnesotans' pensions.
"I have a Minnesota pension, so I do keep eyes on things but we should have no long term negative effects of this, of this small amount," Hardy said.
The bill was originally introduced in the Minnesota house on March 10.