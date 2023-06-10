Minnesota Attorney General's Office has a new Civil Rights Division

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has created a Civil Rights Division to protect Minnesota consumers who are targeted or disproportionately harmed by discrimination and fraud on the basis of race, religion, and other protected statuses.
Ellison says he has received “countless” complaints from people who experienced discrimination or fraud when shopping for housing, healthcare, education, and other necessities.
“We have known for decades and decades that Minnesota has some of the worst disparities in the nation, so we must apply new approaches and tools to do everything within our power to expose and correct the causes of discrimination at their roots. I’m committed to ensuring that all Minnesotans have the opportunity to obtain housing, credit, and other essential products without discrimination,” says Attorney General Ellison. “My legal career began with civil rights and obtaining justice for Minnesotans who had no one else to turn to. This new division is the result of my life-long belief that a truly level, equal playing field, where everyone can participate fairly in our markets without discrimination, is essential to ensuring that all Minnesotans and all Americans can afford their lives and live with dignity, safety, and respect.”
Ellison says this new Division supplements the enforcement work being done by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The Minnesota Legislature and Governor Tim Walz provided new and ongoing funding for the Civil Rights Division in the 2023–25 biennial budget recently signed by Governor Walz. The Civil Rights Division is managed by Assistant Attorney General Katherine Kelly and Deputy Attorney General Jessica Whitney.