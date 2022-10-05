Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison files lawsuit against Fleet Farm for alleged role in gun trafficking

MINNESOTA-Keith Ellison, the attorney general of Minnesota, filed a civil lawsuit against retailer Fleet Farm on Wednesday over their alleged role in gun trafficking within the state.
Ellison said Fleet Farm ignored red flags when it sold 36 guns in 16 months to two straw purchasers, a term which refers to dealers who buy guns for those who are not legally allowed to own one.
The attorney general cited two incidents that involved the guns purchased from Fleet Farm.
The first was from the mass shooting that took place in 2021 at the Truck Park Bar in St. Paul, which resulted in the murder of 27 year old Marquisha Wiley and 14 injured.
Ellison also said one of the guns purchased by the straw dealers was discovered on the ground by a six year old child in front of his house.
KIMT reached out to Fleet Farm for a statement on the issue and is as follows:
"We strongly disagree with the Attorney General’s lawsuit. We comply with all applicable gun laws and devote substantial resources to training and compliance. It is disappointing that Attorney General Ellison filed his complaint without ever once talking to us.
It’s also worth noting that at the time of the tragic shooting in Saint Paul described in the Attorney General’s complaint, we were told by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that our team members had “done nothing wrong” and had complied with all applicable gun laws.
We are confident that we will prevail in this matter."
When asked about Fleet Farm's statement, Ellison said he believes the state has sufficient evidence.
"If they have any information to absolve themselves they aught to produce it but from what we have seen, the frequency of the sales and the same people and the very short period of time, as well as other evidence, it looked like they were negligent and did not discharge their responsibilities properly," Ellison said. "We are looking for injunctive relief, which is just make them train their people better, so they do not sell to straw purchasers. We are looking for them to disgorge the illegal profits they gained from selling these guns. We want to make sure they cease and desist from contributing in a negligent way to the flow of illegal guns that end up on the streets," Ellison said.
Ellison would not say if he will pursue other large retailers for selling guns to straw purchasers.