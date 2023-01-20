 Skip to main content
Minnesota Ambulance Association is calling on state lawmakers to help with growing staffing and funding issues

The association met with lawmakers on Thursday.

MINNESOTA-The Minnesota Ambulance Association (MAA) met with state lawmakers on Thursday to discuss growing staffing and funding issues facing ambulance departments across the state.

John Fox, who is the treasurer and secretary for MAA, said ambulance departments have been facing the staffing and funding issues for nearly 20 years.

In 2021, only 1,558 certifications were given out to EMTs, despite the expiration of 4,474 certifications.

Fox said that left the profession with a deficit of 2,916 EMTs. 

Of those that are leaving the industry, 65% are under the age of 40, according to Fox.

The reason why, Fox said, has to do, partly, with pay. 

"Our regulatory board did some really good data and has done some survey on that but pay was a 40% reason why," Fox said. 

Fox also said funding has been a big issue for ambulance departments because some funding streams, like Medicaid, only funds ambulances for transport service and not other expenses associated with the job.

Some of the MAA's recommend solutions to lawmakers include income tax subtractions for volunteer fire and rescue workers, the creation of a Paramedic Scholarship Program and a higher level of reimbursement for expenses. 

