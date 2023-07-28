Minnesota Alliance with Youth is at Olmsted County fair looking for more Promise Fellows

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Alliance with Youth was at the Olmsted County Fair to recruit people to be Promise Fellows.
Rochester is just one stop on their 25 city tour of Minnesota to celebrate 25 years of helping youth. The group, in association with Americorps, is looking to onboard over 50 people to be in-school Promise Fellows.
Minnesota Alliance with Youth executive director Erich Mische says, “Hugely important. I would tell you that after having spent two years in COVID and being so isolated from each other, the Promise Fellows program puts a caring trusted adult in a school environment with young people who are middle schoolers and high schoolers.”
To sign up to be a Promise Fellow you need to be a US citizen, over the age of 18, and have your high school diploma or GED. To apply head to the Minnesota Alliance with Youth website.