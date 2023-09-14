Minnesota Air National Guard getting new Super Hercules aircraft

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Air National Guard is getting eight new C-130J Super Hercules planes.
The new arrivals to Minnesota’s 133rd Airlift Wing are meant to replace aging C-130Hs as part of the Air National Guard’s C-130J Recapitalization and Basing program.
“As Governor, I’ve always fought to ensure the Minnesota National Guard has the resources they need to protect our homeland and support missions abroad and at home,” says Governor Walz. “C-130 aircraft are critical assets that our Minnesota Air National Guard use to transport cargo and passengers, whether it is in support of missions abroad or offering support here at home during times of floods, hurricanes, and other emergencies. These upgrades will help ensure our Minnesota Air National Guard is equipped to answer the call to serve our state and country.”
The 133rd Airlift Wing at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport is the hub for eight C-130H aircraft that are used to transport cargo and passengers in support of global, domestic, and humanitarian missions.
“By awarding these aircraft to the 133rd Airlift Wing, the Air Force has recognized the 133rd’s strong record of accomplishment and history of distinguished service,” said U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. “These new aircraft will enhance the 133rd Airlift Wing’s performance, readiness, and capabilities, improving our nation’s security.”
In July, Klobuchar led a bipartisan amendment with John Barrasso (R-WY), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) to ensure the Air Force maintains at least 271 C-130 aircraft across all components of the Air Force. This passed the Senate in the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and, when passed in the final version, which will directly support Minnesota's 133rd Airlift Wing.