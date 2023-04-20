Minnesota agriculture, retail, and biofuel groups file lawsuit against Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Agriculture, biofuel, and convenience store businesses are suing the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency following the adoption of new zero-emission policies.
A newly introduced mandate in the state of Minnesota that mirrors current regulations in California is causing alarm among businesses in these industries, one that would require a sale quota for zero-emissions vehicles and new limits on emission standards for the Minnesota.
The mandate requires new cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles in Minnesota to meet zero-emission standards in line with the state's initiative to quickly eliminate all fossil fuel emissions by 2040.
We support the idea of reducing carbon emissions," said Brad Hovel, secretary of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. "For 21 years, we've had a great carbon-reducing fuel called biodiesel. Just by using the biodiesel, we are cutting carbon emissions tremendously."
The impact on industries that are currently seeing major reductions in fuel emissions could be severe in that fuels that still produce emissions would be more heavily regulated.
"With this lawsuit, we want to protect that, because not all fuels are being treated equally," Hovel said.
Hovel cites that biodiesel itself has helped to reduce carbon emissions significantly, and that this will only put more strain on those producing and depending on these fuels.
"We are currently displacing about 130 million gallons a year of petroleum diesel fuel by using biodiesel," Hovel said. "We need to have a mix of that together in order for us to have fuel availability to be able to produce the crops and feed the people of Minnesota."
