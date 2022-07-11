 Skip to main content
Minneapolis woman pleads guilty to dealing meth in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Minneapolis woman accused of multiple drug deals in Mower County is pleading guilty. 

Sadie Catherine Washington, 21, was charged in February 2021 with second-degree drug sales and four counts of third-degree drug sales.  Investigators say Washington sold a total of 10. 516 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant between January 14 2020 and April 7 2020.  The drug deals all took place in the city of Austin. 

Washington pleaded guilty Monday to one count of third-degree drug sales.  Sentencing is set for October 27. 

