Minneapolis woman arrested for multiple Austin drug deals is sentenced

Justice

AUSTIN, Minn. – Over two years after her arrest, a woman accused of multiple drug deals in Mower County has been sentenced.

Sadie Catherine Washington, 22 of Minneapolis, was charged with five felonies for selling drugs to a law enforcement informant in January, March, and April of 2020.  Court documents say the sales involved a total of 10. 516 grams of methamphetamine and all happened in the City of Austin.

Washington was arrested in February 2021.

She pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree drug sales in July 2022.  Washington has now been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation.

