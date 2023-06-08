Minneapolis woman arrested for multiple Austin drug deals is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – Over two years after her arrest, a woman accused of multiple drug deals in Mower County has been sentenced.
Sadie Catherine Washington, 22 of Minneapolis, was charged with five felonies for selling drugs to a law enforcement informant in January, March, and April of 2020. Court documents say the sales involved a total of 10. 516 grams of methamphetamine and all happened in the City of Austin.
Washington was arrested in February 2021.
She pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree drug sales in July 2022. Washington has now been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation.