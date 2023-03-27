 Skip to main content
Minneapolis man pleads guilty to knifepoint mugging in Rochester

Brandon Carmichael

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for a knifepoint mugging in downtown Rochester.

Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 42 of Minneapolis, was accused of robbing a man the afternoon of January 4 at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 1st Street NE.  Investigators say Carmichael followed his male victim from a restaurant, pulled out a knife, and demanded money.  Police say when Carmichael was arrested, he had a knife in his coat pocket.

Court documents state Carmichael has agreed to plead guilty to first and second-degree aggravated robbery.  His sentencing is scheduled for May 4 in Olmsted County District Court.