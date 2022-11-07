Minneapolis man caught with drugs after high speed chase in Freeborn County pleads guilty

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after a high speed chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty.
Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36 of Minneapolis, was charged with first-degree controlled substance crime, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a stun gun, two counts of third-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull Ingram over just before 11:30 pm on August 10, 2021, after observing his vehicle crossing the fog line twice on Interstate 90.
Court documents state Ingram initially slowed and pulled over but then sped away, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 134 miles per hour. Investigators say Ingram ran over some stop sticks but kept driving at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour until he was driving on three rims and spreading debris all over the highway.
The State Patrol says Ingram’s vehicle finally stopped near mile marker 159 in Freeborn County and Ingram was arrested. Court documents state 203 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found in a hidden compartment in Ingram’s vehicle.
Ingram has pleaded guilty to first-degree controlled substance crime and his sentencing is scheduled for December 19.