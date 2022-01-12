 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday
Night...

.A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow
accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...North central into east central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Minneapolis and St. Paul to mandate COVID vaccine or negative test to enter restaurants

  • Updated
  • 0
Coronavirus disruptions blamed for lower student test scores in Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Minneapolis and St. Paul are requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter any eating or drinking establishment.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced the move Wednesday.  The new mandate goes into effect on January 19 for normal restaurant and bar operations and on January 26 for events requiring tickets.

Mayor Frey’s emergency regulation says it does not apply to athletes, performers, and children under two years old.  Both mayors say the negative test must have been done within three days of visiting an eating or drinking establishment.

To read Mayor Frey’s proclamation, click here.

To read Mayor Carter’s executive order, click here.

Tags

Recommended for you