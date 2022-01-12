Minneapolis and St. Paul to mandate COVID vaccine or negative test to enter restaurants

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Minneapolis and St. Paul are requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter any eating or drinking establishment.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced the move Wednesday. The new mandate goes into effect on January 19 for normal restaurant and bar operations and on January 26 for events requiring tickets.
Mayor Frey’s emergency regulation says it does not apply to athletes, performers, and children under two years old. Both mayors say the negative test must have been done within three days of visiting an eating or drinking establishment.
To read Mayor Frey’s proclamation, click here.
To read Mayor Carter’s executive order, click here.